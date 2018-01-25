Ford Explorer investigated after owners complain SUV makes them sick

DETROIT - An federal investigation is underway after owners claim their Ford Explorers are making them sick.

USA Today reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating the SUV's since 2016 after more than 1,300 Explorer owners reported feeling dizzy and nauseous because of the vehicle.

The Explorer model years being investigated are from 2011-2017.

According to the report, Ford says it has yet to find any problems, including carbon monoxide leaking into the cabin of the SUV's.

"Explorers are safe," Elizabeth Weingandt, Ford's safety communications manager, told USA Today. "Ford’s investigation and extensive testing has not found carbon monoxide levels that exceed what people are exposed to every day."

The company said owners can bring their Explorers into a local dealer for a free service.

The report adds Ford has issued several bulletins in the past concerning exhaust odor, and acknowledged a carbon monoxide problem in vehicles sold to police departments.

