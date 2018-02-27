Ford is bringing self-driving cars to Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Self-driving cars are coming to Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the idea to get the autonomous cars on the streets in the county began a little more than a year ago, and the purpose is to alleviate traffic issues.

"We are a city of the future," Gimenez said.

The self-driving car presented by Ford will be maneuvering along the streets of Miami-Dade County in a few years.

"Without a doubt, it's one of our big challenges," Gimenez said about traffic in the county. "When you now share a ride, instead of having two cars, you have one car on the road, and if we can get 20 percent of people to do that, we don't have any congestion in this town."

So why Miami?

"The weather -- obviously, it was great -- yhe speed limits and the third factor, which is very important, were the discussions with the city and the discussions with the county," Sherif Marakby, of Ford, said.

Not only will the self-driving car be able to transport people, but Ford officials also plan on partnering with local business for delivery purposes.

The auto giant has already joined forces with Domino's Pizza.

Gimenez said the city is already in the process of installing traffic signals to get the roads ready for the cars.

"Three-hundred signals will be installed by the end of May," he said.

There will eventually be 2,700 signals installed in Miami-Dade County before the self-driving cars hit the road in three years.

