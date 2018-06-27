Unsure whether your vehicle has an open airbag recall?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - With roughly 2.4 million Floridians expected to be on the road during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US is urging drivers to check to see whether there are any open Takata airbag recalls covering their vehicles.

According to FCA US, defective Takata airbags are at risk of rupturing and spraying metal shrapnel into the vehicle, which can cause serious injury or death to the driver and their passengers.

FCA US reports that there are more than 1.3 million vehicles in Florida that currently have an open Takata recall.

The risk is higher in hot, humid climates like Florida.

Drivers of any make and model vehicle can find out whether their airbag has a recall by visiting CheckToProtect.org and entering their vehicle identification number (VIN).

Drivers with a recall are urged to contact their local authorized dealer for a free repair. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are among car dealerships that currently have parts in stock for Takata repairs.

