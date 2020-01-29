79ºF

Facebook posts higher 4Q earnings, revenue

Barbara Ortutay

FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo attendees take a selfie in front of a Facebook sign at F8, the Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Facebook reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Facebook's profit and revenue for the final quarter of the year handily surpassed Wall Street's expectations, despite challenges the social network is facing around regulation and efforts to fight election interference.

Facebook earned $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share, up 7% percent from $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

The company said Wednesday that is revenue rose 25% to $21.1 billion from $16.9 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $20.9 billion, according to FactSet.

Facebook's stock dropped more than 6% in after-hours trading after the results came out, even though the numbers were better than expected.

The Menlo Park, California-based company had 2.5 billion monthly users at the end of the year, up 8% from a year earlier.

