Fed chair Powell: Will 'use our tools' to support economy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged Friday that the Fed will “use our tools" to support the economy, an effort to ease fears and a strong signal of a likely rate cut, perhaps at its next meeting March 17-18.
The statement said the Fed will “act as appropriate to support the economy." It came amid a week of sharp market drops that drove stocks down roughly 13% in value. Powell said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy “remain strong," but added that "the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.