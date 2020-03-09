Asian stocks plunge after fall in oil prices

An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Stocks markets in the Mideast suffered sharp drops in early trading Sunday over fears about the new coronavirus and demand in crude oil falling amid a failure by OPEC and allied nations to cut production. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

BEIJING – Asian stock markets plunged Monday after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.

Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 4.7%, while Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul also were down at least 3%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

Markets already were troubled by the potential impact of the virus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers are arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell to 19,773.26 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 3.8% to 25,134.73. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 1.6% at 2,987.18.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney fell 5.6% to 5,869.50. The Kospi in Seoul lost 3.1% to 1,977.58.