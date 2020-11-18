Home construction up 4.9% in October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing remained steady in October.
Housing starts rose 4.9%, and are up 14% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, to an annualized rate of 1.53 million.
Building permits remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market did over the summer despite the pandemic.
