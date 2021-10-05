Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The car rental company has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO. Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertzs board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the companys president and chief operations officer. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, hurt by the plunge in travel during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

