Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

Business

US average mortgage rates rise; 30-year sat 3.14%

Associated Press

Tags: Business
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, file photo, a waterfront home is shown for sale, in Surfside, Fla. Mortgage rates have hovered near all-time lows for much of this year, even as inflation has increased sharply across much of the economy. That could begin to change in the weeks to come, now that the Federal Reserve has signaled it could announce as early as next month plans to begin rolling back the measures it has taken to shore up the economy during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, file photo, a waterfront home is shown for sale, in Surfside, Fla. Mortgage rates have hovered near all-time lows for much of this year, even as inflation has increased sharply across much of the economy. That could begin to change in the weeks to come, now that the Federal Reserve has signaled it could announce as early as next month plans to begin rolling back the measures it has taken to shore up the economy during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Average long-term mortgage rate rose this week as inflation pressures, the coronavirus pandemic and some supply shortages linger.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage jumped to 3.14% from 3.09% last week. In contrast, the key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, increased to 2.37% from 2.33% last week.

The government reported Thursday that the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Rising COVID-19 cases and supply shortages were cited as factors hampering growth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.