US average mortgage rates rise; 30-year sat 3.14%

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, file photo, a waterfront home is shown for sale, in Surfside, Fla. Mortgage rates have hovered near all-time lows for much of this year, even as inflation has increased sharply across much of the economy. That could begin to change in the weeks to come, now that the Federal Reserve has signaled it could announce as early as next month plans to begin rolling back the measures it has taken to shore up the economy during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

