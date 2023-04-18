J&J sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

FILE - The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Johnson & Johnson reports earnings on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant's home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar.

The health care giant booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter, and revenue grew more than 5% to $24.75 billion, which was better than anticipated.

Adjusted earnings totaled $2.68 per share, topping Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of $2.50, according to a survey by FactSet.

Johnson & Johnson sells prescription drugs and medical devices. It is splitting off its consumer health business, which includes well-known products like BandAids. The company expects to complete the separation this year.

Sales in the U.S. grew nearly 10% to $12.52 billion in the quarter, while international sales climbed nearly 2%.

A strong U.S. dollar can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales. It also gives foreign products a price edge in the United States.

J&J brings in nearly half of its revenue from outside the United States.

J&J board OK'd a 5% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. That bumps the amount up to $1.19 per share from $1.13 per share.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company on Tuesday also boosted the lower end of its forecasted range for 2023 by a dime. It now expects adjusted earnings of between $10.50 and $10.60 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $10.51 per share this year.

Shares climbed in early morning trading.