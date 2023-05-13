Liverpool set for Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight

Fans put an Ukrainian flag on the Beatles Statue at Pier Head, ahead of the the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, in Liverpool, England, Friday May 12, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL – What includes a Swedish diva, a Finnish rapper who loves pina coladas, a band of Croatian agit-rockers and an Austrian duo possessed by a long-dead writer? It could only be the Eurovision Song Contest.

The grand final of the pan-continental pop music competition takes place Saturday in Liverpool. This year’s theme is “united by music,” and the event fuses the soul of English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine.

Britain is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition, and the show is set to open with a performance by Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian folk-rap band that took the 2022 trophy with its lyrical and defiant song “Stefania.”

As contestants from finalist nations enter in an Olympics-style flag parade there will be live performances from Ukrainian acts including Jamala, Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka — all past Eurovision competitors. Britain’s Sam Ryder, who came in second place last year, is also scheduled to perform, and a clutch of past Eurovision greats will perform a set of classic Liverpool songs.

Then, 26 acts will have three minutes each to fuse catchy tunes and eye-popping spectacle into performances capable of winning the hearts of millions of viewers. The favorites include Swedish singer Loreen – the 2012 Eurovision winner, tipped by the bookies to take the title again with her power ballad “Tattoo” – and Finland’s Käärijä, a performer with Energizer bunny energy and a lurid green bolero top who goes from metal growler to sweet crooner on party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.”

At the offbeat end of the scale are antiwar rock opera “Mama ŠČ!” by Croatia’s Let 3, who have a penchant for stripping down to their underwear onstage, and Austrian duo Teya & Salena’s “Who the Hell is Edgar?” — an ode to Edgar Allen Poe that also slams the meagre royalties musicians earn from streaming services.

Rock is unusually well represented at a contest that tends to favor perky pop. Slovenia’s Joker Out, Germany’s Lord of the Lost and Australia’s Voyager are all guitar-crunching entries.

Reigning champion Ukraine is represented by Tvorchi, an electronica duo who may tribute to the country’s resilience on “Heart of Steel.” Britain’s entrant is Mae Muller, with her breakup anthem “I Wrote a Song.”

About 6,000 fans will watch the show inside the arena, and tens of thousands more at a Eurovision fan zone beside Liverpool’s docks and at big-screen events across the U.K. The global television audience has been estimated at 160 million.

Amid the musical celebration, viewers will be reminded of the brutal cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though organizers say they turned down a request by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address. The European Broadcasting Union said that would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”

The winner will be decided by Eurovision’s famously complex system of jury and public votes, with each act hoping to escape the humiliation of getting “nul points” -- zero points.

Founded in 1956, Eurovision is a European cultural institution that has produced breakout stars — ABBA and Celine Dion are both past winners – alongside performers whose careers sank without a trace.

It’s an unabashedly campy event that was long viewed as a guilty pleasure — especially in the U.K., where years of bad results were blamed on geopolitics and Brexit, rather than the poor quality of the British contenders.

But Ryder’s second-place finish in 2022 has helped restore Eurovision’s credibility in Britain.

BBC Eurovision host Graham Norton, who will present the final alongside “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, British singer Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian rock star Julia Sanina, said the days of poking fun at Eurovision are over.

“There was always kind of a nostalgic thing and a kitschy thing and a campy thing — and there’s a little bit of that left but, actually, now it’s just a bunch of great pop songs,” he told reporters.

“You can’t laugh at the acts anymore, because they’re so good.”

