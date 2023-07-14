Hollywood's actors are joining screenwriters on strike. Here's why and what happens next

Portraits of SAG-AFTRA founding co-presidents Ken Howard and Roberta Reardon hang next to strike signage following a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)