Amazon to open grocery stores apart from Whole Foods

NEW YORK - Amazon is expanding its grocery store business, and it has nothing to do with the company's partnership with Whole Foods.

By the end of the year, Amazon will open its first stand-alone grocery store and plans to grow with more locations.

Forbes reports the Amazon grocery stores will focus on more mainstream products instead of the natural foods at Whole Foods. The prices in the new stores will also be more competitive than they are at the 450 Whole Foods locations.

Los Angeles will be the site of the first Amazon grocery store and is expected to open before the end of 2019.

