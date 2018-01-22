Bacardi buys Patron Spirits for $5.1 billion

MIAMI - Bermuda-based Bacardi Ltd. acquired Patron Spirits International AG, the producer of Patron’s famous tequilas.

Bacardi, which was founded in Cuba, announced Monday that the deal's estimated value was $5.1 billion.

"Bacardi's international distribution network will help grow Patron around the world, increasing scale in the U.S. and globally," Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited, said in a statement.

Patron's leadership will remain in place when the deal closes.

