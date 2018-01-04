Dozens of Sears, Kmart stores to close in April

MIAMI - Sears Holdings announced Thursday managers are preparing to close 39 Sears stores and 64 Kmart stores in March and April.

The list includes three Kmart stores and one Sears store in Florida. They are will be closing in early April.

The Kmart stores are at 1002 East Hwy 50., in Clermont; 10301 SE US Hwy 441, in Belleview and 3711 E. Silver Spring Blvd., in Ocala. The Sears store is at 5900 West Glades Road., in Boca Raton.

Some of the liquidation sales are set to begin Jan. 12, and employees will receive severance pay.

As the retail industry transitions to online sales, Macy's also announced the closure of seven stores, including one in downtown Miami, and cutting 5,000 jobs.

