Florida Community Bank ranks No. 8 on Forbes list of top 100 largest banks

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Florida Community Bank has been ranked as one of the 10 best financial institutions in the United States.

Forbes released its list of the 100 largest banks Thursday, with Florida Community Bank ranking No. 8.

It is the second consecutive year that the Weston-based bank has ranked in the top 10.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized by Forbes in this prestigious ranking. This acknowledgment speaks to our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our loyal Florida customers," Florida Community Bank president and CEO Kent Ellert said. "We will continue to exceed our customers' expectations and overall, thrive as the leading commercial bank in Florida."

Forbes began ranking the 100 largest banks in 2010 after the financial crisis of the late 2000s. The rankings are based on 10 metrics related to growth, profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality.

Florida Community Bank's assets are valued at $10.2 billion.

Click here to see the complete list of rankings.

