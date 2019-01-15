Gymboree expected to close all 900 stores, file for bankruptcy, report says

NEW YORK - It appears the end of an era for a popular children's clothing retailer is on the horizon as reports say Gymboree will declare bankruptcy and close all of the company's 900 stores.

The bankruptcy would actually be the second in two years for Gymboree, which also filed in 2017 and closed over 450 stores.

Gymboree currently has eight locations in South Florida, with stores from Kendall to Sunrise.

The company also owns the Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands. CNBC reports Gymboree is attempting to sell off Janie and Jack.

