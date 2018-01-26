In-N-Out managers make $160K, that's big burger bucks

LOS ANGELES - Looking to make big bucks and work at the world's greatest fast food burger joint?

Not possible, you say?

Oh, please, you respond?

Fake news, says you?

Get ready to eat those words as a new report says managers at In-N-Out Burger... the renowned In-N-Out Burger... make more than $160,000 a year for overseeing just one store.

And by the way, no college degree necessary.

That's more than architects, lawyers and software engineers, according to The California Sun report. The big salary is about triple the average in the fast food industry.

Of course, you'll have to get on board the covered wagon and head west as the privately-owned chain is only located in six states, all west of the Mississippi River.

