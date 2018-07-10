Love of Havana inspires Camila Cabello's makeup collection

Recording artist Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Camila Cabello, who was born in Cuba and moved to Miami when she was 5, is promoting a L’Oréal Paris makeup collection inspired on her love of Havana.

The Havana limited-edition collection has 14 pieces -- including L’Oréal's first Sun-Lit liquid bronzer. It will be available in two shades.

The collections also has a marker-like eyeliner, four shades of creamy eyeshadows, three shades of liquid brow and four lip glosses.

All of the products will retail for under $15, and will be available at Ulta stores worldwide starting on July 15.

