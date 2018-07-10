Business

Love of Havana inspires Camila Cabello's makeup collection

Limited-edition L'Oréal Paris collection to be sold at Ulta

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

Recording artist Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Camila Cabello, who was born in Cuba and moved to Miami when she was 5, is promoting a L’Oréal Paris makeup collection inspired on her love of Havana. 

The Havana limited-edition collection has 14 pieces -- including L’Oréal's first Sun-Lit liquid bronzer. It will be available in two shades.

The collections also has a marker-like eyeliner, four shades of creamy eyeshadows, three shades of liquid brow and four lip glosses. 

All of the products will retail for under $15, and will be available at Ulta stores worldwide starting on July 15. 

 

