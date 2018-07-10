Love of Havana inspires Camila Cabello's makeup collection

MIAMI - Camila Cabello, who was born in Cuba and moved to Miami when she was 5, is promoting a L’Oréal Paris makeup collection inspired on her love of Havana.
The Havana limited-edition collection has 14 pieces -- including L’Oréal's first Sun-Lit liquid bronzer. It will be available in two shades.
The collections also has a marker-like eyeliner, four shades of creamy eyeshadows, three shades of liquid brow and four lip glosses.
All of the products will retail for under $15, and will be available at Ulta stores worldwide starting on July 15.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.