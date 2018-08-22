Orchard Supply Hardware closing all stores, including 7 in South Florida

All 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores, including seven in South Florida, are closing.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The short-lived Orchard Supply Hardware experiment is coming to an end.

Parent company Lowe's announced Wednesday that it intends to close all 99 stores in California, Florida and Oregon. That includes the seven South Florida stores in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The decision comes as Lowe's released its second-quarter sales and earnings.

According to a company news release, Lowe's is closing its Orchard Supply Hardware stores "in order to focus on its core home improvement business."

Orchard Supply Hardware has two locations in Deerfield Beach and one each in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise. All of them opened within the last two years.

The San Jose, California-based company was purchased by Sears in 1996 but later sold. Orchard Supply Hardware filed for bankruptcy in 2013, allowing Lowe's to acquire most of its assets.

All the stores are expected to close by the end of the 2018 fiscal year.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.