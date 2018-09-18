Pampers ditching Sesame Street over too many male characters?

NEW YORK - Here's a story that will make Oscar the Grouch mad. Or more mad.

Pampers is reportedly set to pull Sesame Street characters from its diapers after complaints that too many males were represented on products.

The New York Post reports Proctor & Gamble officials confirmed the move

Customer service representatives for the company reportedly told customers the change came due to parents' complaints about the gender inequality featured on the diapers.

