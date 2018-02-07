South Florida Toys 'R' Us stores to hold big going-out-of-business sales

MIAMI - Three South Florida Toys 'R' Us stores will be holding huge going-out-of-business sales starting as early as Wednesday.

The locations in Miami, Coral Springs and Boca Raton are among 180 the company will be closing after filing for bankruptcy.

Time reports Toys R Us has yet to officially announce the dates of the massive sales, but after a bankruptcy court approved liquidation plans Tuesday, the sales can begin as early as Wednesday and last until April 15.

Here are the South Florida stores set to hold going-out-of-business sales:

MIAMI - 3401 N. Miami Avenue

- 3401 N. Miami Avenue CORAL SPRINGS - 6001 West Sample Road

- 6001 West Sample Road BOCA RATON - 21697 State Road 7

