Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores

MIAMI - After failing to find a buyer, Toys "R" Us is reportedly making plans to shutter all its U.S. stores amid bankruptcy.

Fortune reports the shutdown of U.S. operations is a "fluid" situation, but closing all the company's stores is becoming likely.

The company had previously announced plans to close 182 U.S. stores, including ones in Coral Springs and Royal Palm Beach, after entering bankruptcy in September. The closings would affect a fifth of the Toys "R" Us stores in the country.

Poor sales during the holidays deepened worries that the company could not turn itself around

