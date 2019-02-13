What the Chuck? Conspiracies surround "Franken-pizzas" at Chuck E. Cheese

MIAMI - What's up, Chuck? With your pizzas, that is.

That's the question a YouTuber is asking after he shared a conspiracy theory claiming that Chuck E. Cheese's takes leftover slices from old pizzas to construct new ones for unsuspecting customers.

Shane Dawson posted his video Monday and it instantly hit a nerve. The noise surrounding the conspiracy grew so wide, Chuck E. Cheese's was forced to respond by vehemently denying the "Franken-pizza" theory.

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” said a spokesperson with the organization. “No conspiracies here ― our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

But Dawson's video, which has been viewed more than 14 million times, begs to differ and uses photos of misshapen pies and different size slices to prove his point.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.