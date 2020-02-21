As of: February 21, 2020:

TRAFFIC REPORTER

WPLG Local 10 seeks dynamic personality for on-air television traffic reporter. Are you a natural in front of the camera and can ad lib at ease? Do you know South Florida’s highways and short cuts through rush hour traffic?

Candidate must be college graduate and have on-air experience.

Please follow link below to apply for Reporter3 Position:

URL: https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7228

Please send resume and video demo to Bill Pohovey, bpohovey@wplg.com.

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

No phone calls please.