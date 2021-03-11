As of March 10, 2021

JOB TITLE: EDITOR

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to editing of news packages, VO’s and other projects for broadcast. Must possess good judgment for editing news stories. Must be able to work well under pressure and be able to meet newsroom deadlines as well as be able to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Must have knowledge and experience working with Avid NewsCutter or other non-linear editing systems. Other duties as assigned.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow this link to apply for EDITOR2 Position: https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/Preview/7382

Jesus Bulnes, News Operations Manager/ jbulnes@wplg.com

or Bill Damas, Chief Photographer/ bdamas@wplg.com

WPLG/TV

3401 W Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

No phone calls, please.