As of March 18, 2021

Job Listing: Associate Producer - 30 hrs per week

WPLG-TV10 is accepting applications for an Associate Producer position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Must write clear, concise broadcast news copy. Candidates must also write daily stories for Local 10.com and post videos and slideshows. Candidates must be willing to learn non-linear desktop editing. The goal for this position is to grow the candidate into a full-time Associate Producer and then Line Producer.

Candidates must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays. College degree in journalism or a related field and experience in broadcast, internet or print journalism preferred.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Ad

Please follow link below to apply for Associate Producer:

https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7423

Elsa Bolt

Executive Producer

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

ebolt@wplg.com

No phone calls please.