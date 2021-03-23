As of March 23, 2021

Job Listing: Promotion Producer/Editor

Description:

WPLG the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale is seeking a flexible multi-talented Promotion Producer/Editor, to work with an outstanding team of talented creative staff. Candidate must possess the creative and technical skills to write, produce, design and edit. Position will be responsible for creation of topical On-Air promotional spots, as well as On-Air Image campaign announcements. Including writing and producing effective news promos, commercials and related motion graphics. The position requires a creatively strong, self-motivated individual that will help our team build and maintain the WPLG brand.

Position requirements:

· Applicable college degree preferred

· 1-3 years’ experience in television production/Promotion.

· Strong writing and organizational skills a must.

· High-level experience with Adobe Creative Suite and compositing tools.

· 1-2 years’ Avid or non-linear editing experience.

· Proficient with Camera, audio and lighting equipment.

· Oversee scheduling of promotion spots on logs and maintain inventory

· Design and develop promotional campaigns ranging from proof of performance to brand image campaigns.

· Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

· Strategic thinker and strong decision-maker.

· General knowledge of television production techniques, shooting, and computer graphics including Avid editing, Photoshop, and Aftereffects. (and every other program and plugin to make pretty pictures )

· Self-motivated with a “get it done” attitude.

All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen, required reference & background checks, and educational degree verification. A valid driver’s license is required.

Please follow link below to apply:

https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7427

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Send resume to: Erika Medel at emedel@wplg.com No phone calls, please.