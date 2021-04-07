As of April 7, 2021:

Job Listing- Floor Director, Part Time

Looking for your start in television? Our ideal candidate is eager to learn and use this entry-level opportunity as a stepping-stone to their broadcasting future.

As a Floor Director Responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following:

Control the flow of information from the control room into the studio. Give time and hand cues, assist in studio logistics, as well as teleprompter operation.

Assist Studio Supervisor with maintenance of the studios, property room, and basic facility services.

Work along with the News Department in the preparation of news shows.

The ability to multitask in a fast-paced high-energy environment along with attention to detail is necessary. This job entails the climbing of ladders and working at heights above 15 feet with hand and power tools. As a floor director you will be trained and expected to learn other duties so that you may be candidates for future positions such as OverDrive directors, photographer/editors, etc… Therefore, we are looking for applicants preferably with a background in television with experience either in a control room atmosphere or with editing Avid as a plus.

Ad

Please follow link below to apply for PT Floor Director Position:

https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7449

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WPLG/TV

Send resume to: Daniel Bruederlin

Chief Newscast Director

dbruederlin@wplg.com

Ad

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

No phone calls please.