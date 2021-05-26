As of May 26, 2021

Job Listing: Assignment Desk Manager

Responsibilities include but are not limited to managing an aggressive assignment desk. You will supervise assignment desk staff. You will oversee assignments of news reporters, photographers and live trucks. You will be responsible for overseeing both day-of news assignments and planning for future events.

Minimum 5 years experience on an assignment desk. Management experience preferred. A college degree in Journalism, Communications or a related field is preferred. Must be able to work well under pressure and deal effectively with last-minute deadlines.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Ad

Please follow link below to apply for Assignment Desk Manager Position:

URL: https://us60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7478

Send resume to:

Bill Pohovey

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls, please.