Accounting Clerk, Part Time

As of August 12, 2021

Job Listing: PT-Temporary Accounting Clerk

Job Description

Reports to: CFO

· Assist HR/Payroll as needed during invoice reviews, new hires, EEO public file reports, open enrollment, and year-end processes.

o Verify HR/benefit vendor invoices against employee withdrawals from payroll listings

o Create & maintain New Hire paperwork (job postings, resumes, background checks, onboarding checklists, EEO/FCC audit requirements, etc.)

o Track employee vacation and sick time

o Track merit increases and enhance current system for more efficient processing of such

· Accounts Receivable Duties (client input, collections, credit research, apply cash payments, issue invoices, resolve discrepancies, purge and maintain credit files).

o Post and verify customer payments received via ACH, checks, and credit cards.

o Review deductions & short-payments and resolve discrepancies by obtaining and investigating information from sales and customers

Ad

o Research, track, and resolve any accounting inquiries from customers regarding invoices or statements.

o Prepare Credit Memo forms as needed

o Maintain monthly AR records and scan into common file drive.

o Assist in researching credit applications by examining customer payment plans, payment history, credit lines and credit ratings.

· Assist in researching and gathering supporting documentation to complete internal/external audits.

· Develop solutions to resolve accounting discrepancies and other financial problems/issues.

· Provide administrative support including filing, copying, emails, phone calls, and maintenance and purging of storage room documents and supplies.

· Manage, lead, or assist in ad-hoc projects whenever asked.

This job description in no way implies that these are the only duties to be performed. The PT-Accounting Clerk will be required to follow any other job-related duties required by the company.

Ad

Skills & Working Environment:

Self-starter, who can work independently and accurately with minimal supervision.

Welcome challenges and enjoy going above and beyond in order to reach team goals.

The ability to multi-task while maintaining quality and meeting deadlines. Ensure all work done reflects the highest level of ACCURACY.

Keen attention to detail and accuracy ; thoroughness

Able to keep information confidential. Exercise discretion. High level of integrity and trustworthiness.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required.

Data entry skills. General math skills.

Possess good verbal & written communication skills.

Education/Training:

High School Diploma or equivalent

1 - 3 years experience in clerical and administration duties

Associate degree in business or accounting a plus

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles and procedures

Proficiency in MS Office, MS Excel and Solid Computer Literacy

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

**WPLG, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screen, investigative background check, employment, education, and reference verifications.

Please follow link below to apply for the ACOUNTCLK2:

https://us60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7533

No phone calls, please.