As of Oct. 18, 2021

Job Listing: Operations Technician

WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami has full time opening for a Broadcast Operations Position.

Responsibilities include operation of television broadcast equipment with heavy emphasis on master control operations including Florical master control automation, MediaFiler program and commercial ingest, Asset Collector, ShowTimer, Extreme Reach and other edge servers, transmitter remote controls, Ross Xpressions and Evertz EMC switchers. Experience switching a multi-channel environment a plus as the successful candidate needs to have the ability to track multiple program streams constantly looking ahead for problems, as well as the ability to deal with exceptions as they arise and to communicate problems to managers and other departments. Duties also include the operation of Vinten camera robotics and audio mixing during broadcasts. The preferred candidate should also have experience bringing in content from news crews as well as and the driving and operation of a microwave truck. Candidate must be able to work all shifts including overnight, nights, weekends and early morning.

Ad

All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a background check, pre-employment physical exam, including drug screening, required reference checks and educational degree verification. The successful candidate must possess a valid Florida driver’s license.

Prefer applicants with four years or more experience in the above-mentioned areas along with strong on air operations experience. Computer skills and the ability to work under pressure is a requirement.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination .

Ad

Please follow link below to apply for Producer2 Position:

URL: https://us61.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7599

Send resume to: David Bromfield. No phone calls, please.