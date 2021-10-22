As of Oct. 21, 2021

Job Listing: Broadcast Maintenance Technician

Candidate should be experienced in TV studio equipment maintenance, including video servers, automation, computer graphics, character generators, production switchers and microwave equipment. In depth knowledge of Microsoft operating systems, Active Directory along with a working knowledge of Local Area Networks is ideal. The successful candidate should have good problem solver, a self-starter, well organized, willing to do shift work and work flexible hours with 3 years’ experience as a maintenance technician. Other duties as assigned.

Requirements and Skills:

Knowledge of circuit theory and use of electronic test equipment.

Proficiency with spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, multi-meters, power meters and other equipment used to repair broadcast equipment. Familiarity with IT systems. General knowledge and experience with mechanical-based equipment. Good eyesight and hearing. The ability to climb ladders. Candidate must also have the ability to lift equipment over 50 lbs.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Strong communication, organizational and problem solving skills. Availability for after-hours emergencies.

All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre‑employment physical exam, including drug screen, background check and required reference checks and educational degree verification as allowed by federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination . A valid driver’s license is required.

Please follow link below to apply for Maintenance Technician:

https://us61.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7603

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

dkoski@wplg.com

NO PHONE CALLS