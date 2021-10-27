As of Oct. 27, 2021

Job Listing: Digital Journalist/Web Editor

WPLG-Local 10 News is looking for an aggressive, creative and versatile writer to join our digital team at Miami’s ABC affiliate.

If you’re the type of person who thrives on the rush of breaking news and can’t wait to tell the next great story in a market full of them, we have the job for you at South Florida’s top news station.

You will be writing fast, high-impact, original stories geared toward driving audience to Local10.com.

You will also be a team player who can help make reporters’ stories from the field shine with additional details and web-only elements. You’ll be clipping videos and live-streaming events to accompany those stories.

Your eye for detail will allow you to spot errors and ensure our copy is accurate and concise.

And your knowledge of social media and SEO will help you amplify the reach of our digital content.

The ideal candidate will have experience writing/reporting for a news outlet. Exceptional written skills and editorial judgment are a must.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred

At least 3 years of experience in a digital media newsroom

Knowledge of SEO and analytics; ability to put those analytics into action and change strategies to fit the circumstance

Fluent in AP style

Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices

Exceptional writing, editing and communication skills rooted in journalistic excellence

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings and holidays

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination .

Please follow link below to apply for Producer2 Position:

URL: https://us61.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7610

Applicants should send links of their work to:

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls, please.