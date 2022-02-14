As of: February 10, 2022
Job Listing: Digital Sales Specialist
WPLG-TV, ABC affiliate, a Berkshire Hathaway company in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, is searching for a Digital Sales Specialist to join an exciting, fast-paced, organization. Someone who is passionate about the digital space and is able to innovate, multi-task and problem-solve.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Collaborate with Sales Team to determine Client needs and campaign goals as well as identify cross platform sponsorship opportunities; prepare digital elements of sales presentations
- Understand and present digital capabilities to Account Executives, Management and Clients effectively
- Functional knowledge of Google Ad Manager and Wide Orbit
- Process new digital orders, revisions in Wide Orbit and Google Ad Manager for all Clients
- Make sure advertiser specifications are met and ensure smooth campaign launches
- Provide delivery reports and campaign recaps to Account Executives and Clients
- Proactively reach out to Clients and Account Executives to determine submission deadlines, manage assets and any needed revisions
- Ensure regular reporting and forecast inventory through use of Google Ad Manager
- Create and ensure all digital sales materials are up-to-date
- Liaison between Clients and internal creative agency to ensure custom ads are built correctly
- Assist Account Executives and Management with post campaign questions and reports, handle and resolve discrepancies
- Must be organized and detailed oriented with great attention to accuracy
- Ideally, candidate will be IAB certified and proficient in the language of digital media, CTR, eCPM’s, etc
- Prospect and sell new digital Clients
- Strong verbal and written skills
As a Digital Sales Specialist, you will be responsible for creating and managing digital campaigns across a wide range of platforms, including desktop, mobile, mobile app and OTT. You will be responsible for the daily stewardship of all digital campaigns. Responsibilities include processing digital sales orders, uploading creative to ensure campaigns are set up to run properly and ensure proper campaign delivery. Position reports directly to Digital Sales Manager.
Please follow link below to apply for ACCTEXEC1 Position:
URL: https://us61e2.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7651
WPLG/TV
3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
Send resume to: Alex Price, Local Sales Manager aprice@wplg.com. No phone calls, please.