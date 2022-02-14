As of: February 10, 2022

Job Listing: Digital Sales Specialist

WPLG-TV, ABC affiliate, a Berkshire Hathaway company in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, is searching for a Digital Sales Specialist to join an exciting, fast-paced, organization. Someone who is passionate about the digital space and is able to innovate, multi-task and problem-solve.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with Sales Team to determine Client needs and campaign goals as well as identify cross platform sponsorship opportunities; prepare digital elements of sales presentations

Understand and present digital capabilities to Account Executives, Management and Clients effectively

Functional knowledge of Google Ad Manager and Wide Orbit

Process new digital orders, revisions in Wide Orbit and Google Ad Manager for all Clients

Make sure advertiser specifications are met and ensure smooth campaign launches

Provide delivery reports and campaign recaps to Account Executives and Clients

Proactively reach out to Clients and Account Executives to determine submission deadlines, manage assets and any needed revisions

Ensure regular reporting and forecast inventory through use of Google Ad Manager

Create and ensure all digital sales materials are up-to-date

Liaison between Clients and internal creative agency to ensure custom ads are built correctly

Assist Account Executives and Management with post campaign questions and reports, handle and resolve discrepancies

Must be organized and detailed oriented with great attention to accuracy

Ideally, candidate will be IAB certified and proficient in the language of digital media, CTR, eCPM’s, etc

Prospect and sell new digital Clients