As of December 22, 2022

Job Listing : PHOTOGRAPHER II/EDITOR - DC Bureau

This position is based at the WPLG Washington, DC Bureau – Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: photography and editing of news stories and other special projects for broadcast. Must be proficient in non-linear editing (Avid Newscutter/Media Composer preferred).

A Photographer II provides daily video photographic coverage of news, sports, and features on location. This position provides images in either conventional or electronic form for publication or broadcast on a deadline basis regardless of assignment location.

In addition to excellent videography and editing skills, applicant should have experience with live ENG live truck and the operation of LiveU live device, field lighting, audio equipment as well as a working knowledge of state‑of‑the‑art editing and camera equipment. Must possess good judgment to work in the field covering news stories. Prefer at least 3 years’ experience in the above-mentioned areas.

A Photographer II is an hourly, non-exempt experienced level position. Must be able to work well under pressure and be able to meet newsroom deadlines as well as be able to work flexible hours including nights, overnights, weekends and holidays and should be capable of traveling out of town on assignment. Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license. Important must be willing to relocate/live in the Washington, DC area.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, reference checks and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination . Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.

Please follow link below to apply for Photographer II Position:

URL: https://us63.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7790

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Jesus Bulnes jbulnes@wplg.com or William Damas bdamas@wplg.com

No phone calls please.