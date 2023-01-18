As of Jan 18, 2023

JOB Listing - Account Executive - TV Job Description

WPLG-TV, ABC affiliate, a Berkshire Hathaway company in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale is searching for an experienced Account Executive who’s able to set them self apart in a competitive marketplace. Must have strong experience in selling broadcast, digital and multi-platform media. Individuals in this role will handle client, agency and direct accounts. Key tasks include: strong New Business developmental skills, contacting and presenting to clients and agencies, developing marketing campaigns that encompass broadcast and digital platforms, negotiating contracts, building creative solutions and executing transactions.

Job Responsibilities

• Handle an active account list. Maintain and grow existing accounts

• Prospect, negotiate, generate and qualify new business leads

• Develop strong executive level client and agency relationships

• Strong communication and collaboration skills internally and externally

• Develop client-specific presentations, attend client meetings, make presentations and close sales

Minimum Qualifications Required Skills & Experience

• 3-5 years of experience in related media sales (broadcast & digital)

• Strong written and verbal communications skills

• Ability to understand media related Research and Data to incorporate into sales presentations

• Strategic, motivated, enthusiastic self-starter who is able to work effectively in a fast-moving organization and competitive market place.

• Ability to develop customized marketing solutions for clients, possess exceptional presentation skills and have a professional presence

• Proven track record of success in media sales at agencies and on client side

• Proficient in MS Office -- including Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Desired Skills & Experience

• Ideal candidate is IAB certified

• Client skills including prospecting, conveying value proposition and overcoming objections

• Ability to conduct effective account planning and coordinate different resources meeting customer needs

• Ability to collaborate/communicate effectively with relevant departments

• Effective interpersonal skills, organizational and time management abilities

• Experience using Wide Orbit

• Experience using Media Monitors

• Proficient with Nielsen and ComScore

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. A valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for Account Executive:

URL: https://us63.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7800

Send resume to: Belinda Tuckerman, Local Sales Manager btuckerman@wplg.com

No phone calls please.