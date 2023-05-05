As of May 5, 2023

Job Listing : PHOTOGRAPHER/EDITOR

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Video photography and editing of news stories and other special projects for broadcast. Must be proficient in non-linear editing (Avid Newscutter or Media Composer).

A Photographer/Editor provides daily video coverage of news, sports, and features on location.

In addition to excellent videography and editing skills, applicant should have experience with live ENG live truck and the operation of LiveU live device, field lighting, audio equipment as well as a working knowledge of state‑of‑the‑art editing and camera equipment. Must possess good judgment to work in the field covering news stories. Prefer at least 3 years’ experience in the above-mentioned areas.

A Photographer II is an hourly, non-exempt experienced level position. Must be able to work well under pressure and be able to meet newsroom deadlines as well as be able to work flexible hours including nights, overnights, weekends and holidays and should be capable of traveling out of town on assignment. Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. A valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for Photographer/Editor Position:

https://us63.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7862

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

No phone calls please.