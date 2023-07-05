July 5, 2023

Job Listing: Assignment Editor

MUST have a minimum of 2 years news assignment desk editor experience.

Responsibilities included but are not limited to manning assignment desk in various capacities. Setting up interviews and following-up on viewer phone calls. Researching information and leads, making agency checks, handling news tips and story ideas, phone calls. Edits, or assists in writing, editing and posting on all multimedia platforms.

Monitoring police radios/scanners and reacting to breaking news.

Engages users through social media, responds to reader comments and pursues other avenues for integrating with audiences.

Knows how to play big and win weather and breaking news. Asks tough questions, demands accurate answers, and exhibits extraordinary poise and ethical decision-making skills under pressure. Working with producers to make sure they know what stories the Assignment Desk is working on. Other duties as assigned.

A college degree in Journalism, Communications or a related field is preferred. Must be able to work well under pressure and deal effectively with last minute deadlines. Grasp of Spanish/Creole languages helpful.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. A valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for the Assignment Editor Position:

URL: https://us231.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7896

Alissa Gross Merlo

amerlo@wplg.com

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023