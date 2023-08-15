As of August 15, 2023

Job Listing : Network Engineer

Job Description:

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, installing, configuring and maintaining WPLG’s perimeter and network infrastructure including routers, firewalls, enterprise class switches and access control. Any candidate for the job needs to be able to understand network traffic, configure routing, segmentation, network access and implement cyber-security in a Cisco Catalyst and Nexus network environment. The Network Engineer will also need to work with vendors to administer and maintain equipment and contracts.

Job Requirements:

The ideal Network Engineer candidate needs to be a hands-on self-motivated employee with the ability to handle the pressure of television broadcasting, a 24 x7 business with multiple deadlines each day, as well as possess the interpersonal skills needed to work in a team environment. A Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) certification or equivalent experience and at least three years’ work experience in networking. Knowledge of BGP routing as well as knowledge of Microsoft- domains, operating systems and applications- also required. The preferred candidate needs to be able to add and delete users to Microsoft Active Directory domain as well. Familiarity with SourceFire, Cisco ISE, Solarwinds, VMware, and Manage Engine’s Desktop Central will be helpful. The ability to seek, review, track and maintain support, hardware and SAAS and contracts is also required. A good understanding of cyber-security practices and the ability to adhere and enforce them while working is necessary.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. A valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for Network Engineer Position:

https://us231.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7920

Manager Name: Darren Alline

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

dalline@wplg.com

No phone calls please.