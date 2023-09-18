As of: September 18, 2023

Job Listing : Operations Technician

WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami, has a full time opening for a Broadcast Operations Technician.

Responsibilities include operation of television broadcast equipment with heavy emphasis on master control operations including Florical master control automation, MediaFiler program and commercial ingest, Asset Collector, ShowTimer, Extreme Reach and other edge servers, transmitter remote controls, Ross Xpressions and Evertz EMC switchers. Experience switching a multi-channel environment a plus as the successful candidate needs to have the ability to track multiple program streams constantly looking ahead for problems, as well as the ability to deal with exceptions as they arise and to communicate problems to managers and other departments. Duties also include the operation of Vinten camera robotics and audio mixing during broadcasts. The preferred candidate should also have experience bringing in content from news crews as well as the driving and operation of a microwave truck. Candidate must be able to work all shifts including overnight, nights, weekends and early morning.

Prefer applicants with two years or more experience in the above-mentioned areas along with strong on-air operations experience. Computer skills and the ability to work under pressure is a requirement.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. A valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for Operations Technician Position:

URL: https://us231.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7938

Send resume to: David Bromfield email: dbromfield@wplg.com -No phone calls please.