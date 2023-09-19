Executive Producer - Special Projects

As of September 19, 2023

Television News-Special Projects Executive Producer-Full Time

Responsibilities:

Seeking experienced, hands on News manager to oversee team of investigative reporters, coordinate special events coverage, produce news and weather specials and other live programming. Must have extensive producing experience with exceptional writing skills and people skills.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of television news

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

Ability to work in a fast-paced high-energy environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

3-5 years experience as a producer and/or executive producer in a commercial news operation required

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

News computer knowledge necessary

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. A Valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for Executive Producer Position:

URL: https://us231.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7950

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

Send resume to: Bill Pohovey, VP/News Director bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.