As of September 20, 2023

Job Listing – HR Specialist, Payroll & Benefits

WPLG, the ABC television network affiliate in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale market, is looking for an experienced HR Specialist, Payroll & Benefits professional.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Perform a broad range of Payroll, HR, and Benefits Administration functions for 200+ employees:

· Payroll : Process payroll biweekly for Exempt, Non-Exempt and Commissioned employees, including tracking PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, etc.), merit increases and update departmental labor budgets.

· HR : Overall administration of employee policies and procedures, employee relations, recruiting & hiring, on-boarding, terminations, counseling, EEO and FCC compliance, Berkshire Hathaway compliance, records retention, performance management, terminations — all with a focus on best practices and process improvement.

· Benefits administration : Employee health & wellness / insurance programs, enrollment, 401K program, FMLA, Workman’s Comp., report auto accidents in company-owned vehicles.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

· Minimum 5 years of Payroll / HR / Benefits generalist experience. Understanding of HR Best practices and current regulations. Degree in HR or related field preferred. Knowledge of accounting practices and procedures is a plus.

· Computer savvy, fluency in MS Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint); familiarity with Dayforce/Ceridian software is a plus.

· Close attention to detail and accuracy are integral.

· Maintains confidentiality of information exposed to in the course of business regarding executives, managers, supervisors or other employees;

· Ability to solve problems using logic to identify key facts, explore alternatives and propose quality solutions.

· Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently in a fast-paced environment, demonstrating a sense of urgency is a must. Proven ability to meet deadlines.

· Proactive; ability to take initiative; sound judgment and problem-solving skills which includes follow-up and follow-through to completion.

· Excellent communication skills – verbal and written.

· Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

· Requires continuous visual ability for use of computer, files and reports.

· Requires sitting, stooping, bending and minimal lifting.

· Ability to work evenings during Open Enrollment Registration, Special Projects or as required.

DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

Payroll & admin. functions :

· Process bi-weekly payroll on time. Ensures accuracy of payroll wages, tax elections and benefits in payroll system.

Maintains up to date knowledge of applicable local, state, and federal laws pertaining to a multi-state payroll (e.g. Florida, Arizona, Virginia, and Wash. D.C.)

Ensures payroll database reflects current, accurate information; verifies and inputs pay and data changes, enters timesheet adjustments, oversees and monitors HR Assistant.

· Calculates termination payments in compliance with company policy and federal & state laws; calculates adjustments, special pays, retroactive payments and overpayment of wages; issues manual payments as required.

· Generates headcount reports to document journal entries.

· Maintain personnel and payroll records for monthly, quarterly, and year-end reconciliations as well as set forth in records retention schedules.

· Ensures the timely distribution of W2s.

· Submits payroll and benefit reports to external agencies as requested.

· Assists with the annual workers compensation audit and 401-k audit.

· Reviews benefit vendor invoices for accuracy and approves for payment.

HR & Benefits functions :

· Primary point of contact for day-to-day questions/issues that arise, including interpretation of HR policies, practices and procedures to employees and managers.

· Create an environment of positive employee relations by respecting confidentiality, establishing trust and credibility, being seen by employees as approachable and fair, and balancing business needs with employee needs.

· Handle job postings internally and externally. Communicate to all employees’ related HR and Company benefits, events or changes.

· Complete annual EEO Public File Report documenting list of open positions, recruitment sources and activities.

· Conducts all new employee hire orientations, notifies new/existing employees on benefits, 401-k, medical, dental, vision, FMLA, Workers Compensation.

· Conducts annual open enrollment renewal.

· Assists all employees with questions regarding health-related disability, leave without pay, FMLA, and Workers Compensation.

· Creates new hire personnel files.

· Assists all terminating employees with exit paperwork.

· Coordinate and facilitate employee programs, training and events. Assess and propose opportunities for HR process improvements.

· Be a team player and process transactional work, administrative, other duties as assigned and all compliance initiatives as needed.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. A Valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for HR Specialist, Payroll & Benefits Position:

https://us231.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7960

No phone calls please.