As of November 17, 2023

Job Listing : METEOROLOGIST

Local 10 News, the top-rated news station in South Florida, is looking for a Meteorologist for on air work. South Florida is a very active weather area. There is constant severe weather, and of course, hurricanes. You must be able to produce your own weathercasts using Weather Central’s 3D: LIVE, ESP: LIVE, LIVE: Wire HD, News Navigator, and DCE. You must build weathercasts for broadcast, the internet, and radio. You must work well with others. Candidate must be willing to work weekends, overnights, and holidays.

Job Requirements

*Candidate must have degree in meteorology or related and have or be working toward AMS or CBM.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. A valid driver’s license is required.

WPLG, Inc. requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for an accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Please follow link below to apply for Meteorologist Position:

https://us232.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7990

Send DVD and resume to:

Bill Pohovey, News Director,

WPLG/TV Local 10 News

3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard,

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.