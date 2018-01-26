$16 million purse on line for Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Pegasus World Cup is being held this weekend at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach and there will be plenty of celebrities to see.

Rapper Post Malone will perform and Ludacris is hosting the entertainment at the event.

There is also a $16 million purse on the line.

The Pegasus World Cup had a $12 million purse last year, but then Dubai upped their purse. Pegasus was not about to be outdone.

"This year, the purse is $16 million," Pegasus World Cup host Belinda Stronach said. "The winner takes home $7 million, but I think it is great Dubai raised their purse money because I believe a rising tide lifts all ships. It is good for our sport."

There are 12 horses, each with a $1 million entry. It was a new financing model that stunned the sport, but was successful, and this year it has drawn an extremely unique field.

"We have the top five Breeders' Cup winners," Stronach said. "We have the first filly ever -- Steller --- win. We have a horse out of Europe -- the first horse out of Europe -- (and) Toast of New York that came out of retirement that was in stud for two years."

The LIV Boardwalk Village is also new this year. It is a party trackside hosted by Ludacris.

The event will also feature gourmet restaurants doing tastings.

For $1,500, guests can hang out in the VIP Cabana, complete with a red carpet, leather couches and bottle service.

"Where I came from, to be in this race means a lot to me and my family," South Florida trainer Jorge Navarro, who has two horses in the race, said.

For Navarro, the Pegasus World Cup could be a pivotal moment in his career.

"It would be like having two kids playing in the Super Bowl, one against the other," he said. "And you know their style of running. This one is the lead. The other one comes from behind. Listen -- chances are good."



