2019 African-American Achievers announced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The 2019 African-American Achievers award winners have been announced, honoring those individuals who improve the quality of life in the South Florida community.

Presented by JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus, the winners were announced ahead of the 27th annual awards ceremony to be held on April 24 at the Broward County Convention Center.

Here are this year's winners:

ARTS & CULTURE - Addonis Parker - Accomplished painter and muralist. Parker brightens and inspires the Miami-Dade community through the arts.

BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURISM - James Thomas - Entrepreneur, award-winning radio personality and program director for 99 JAMZ. Thomas uses his business success to help develop the professional talents of others.

COMMUNITY SERVICE - Jasmin D. Shirley - Senior Vice President of Community Health Services at Broward Health. Shirley has revolutionized the way South Florida cares for people with HIV/AIDS.

EDUCATION - Webber J. Charles - Director of Student Achievement at Breakthrough Miami. Charles helps kids achieve their goals through coaching, mentoring and tutoring.

A $10,000 contribution in the name of each Achiever will be awarded to the charity of their choice. Over the years, more than $600,000 has been donated to local charities on behalf of the 160 African-American Achievers.

“Our communities are filled with leaders doing incredible things,” said Colin Brown, chairman of JM Family. “As we enter the 27th year of our African-American Achiever Awards, this year’s honorees have proven their dedication to improving our schools, leading our youth by example, and inspiring South Florida to be the best it can be. We are honored to recognize them for all they have done and continue to do.”

The winners are selected by an independent panel of community leaders from nominations submitted from throughout South Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.