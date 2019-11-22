FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lulu’s Bait Shack teamed up with the Covenant House Florida in Fort Lauderdale for the charity’s annual family style holiday meal event. The restaurant donated turkeys and other food dishes for the youth at the shelter. Several employees from Lulu’s Bait Shack served lunch to the residents.

“Each year the Lulu’s Bait Shack team looks forward to helping the residents of the transitional housing program and providing a festive feast,” said Lulu’s Bait Shack Managing Partner John Kovacs. “We enjoy this annual tradition of cooking and serving this very special meal and seeing the smiles on the teen’s faces.”

Covenant House Florida’s mission is to provide shelter for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth under the age of 21, including young moms and their children.

Lulu’s Bait Shack has a long-standing partnership with Covenant House Florida. The popular annual Mardi Gras event at Lulu’s Bait Shack benefits Covenant House Florida. Lulu’s Bait Shack is located at 17 South Fort Lauderdale Beach.

For more information, visit Lulu’s Bait Shack at Lulusbaitshack.com.