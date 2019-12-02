FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Retired Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Vernon Carey and the Royal Pig Pub are teaming up again for the 4th Annual Holiday Book and Bear Drive. The drive runs until Dec. 15, and tonight, Carey will be at the Fort Lauderdale restaurant for a Monday Night Football watch party.

Here’s how it works: Donate $10 to purchase a book and matching stuffed animal and Royal Pig Pub will give a free Schooner of beer or Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail with every donation.

“We are excited to partner with the Vernon Carey Foundation and Vice Mayor McKinzie for this annual initiative of Royal Pig Pub. Every year, our servers, bartenders and managers enjoy handing out the books and bears to the children,” said Royal Pig Pub Manager Jacques Martel.

Representatives from the Royal Pig Pub, Carey and Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie will distribute the books and stuffed animals before Christmas to the children in the Fort Lauderdale community. This year’s book will be “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Royal Pig Pub is located at 350 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. You must be 21 and over to receive the complimentary beer or Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail.