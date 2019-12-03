Here's what to do in Miami this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From an 80s party to "Friends" trivia night, here's a lineup of way to get out and be social around town.

Back to the 80's Party!

From the event description:

Help us launch Art Basel week off with a blast from the past. Grab your dookie chains and bamboo earrings and enjoy live art and music performances from 10 different artists.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8-11 p.m.

Where: 300 NW 54th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BaseCamp Unveiled

From the event description:

Continue celebrating Art Basel week with Unveiled's art, nature, disco music and more. Expect a warm welcome with complimentary craft cocktails and appetizers. We'll be offering drink specials all night.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.- Thursday, Dec. 5, 12 a.m.

Where: BaseCamp, 298 N.E. 61st St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friends Trivia "TOW The Holiday Armadillio " at Growler USA Wynwood

From the event description:

We're celebrating Christmas with a "Friends" trivia night. Come hear the story of Hanukkah as told by Santa's most trusted advisor. Phoebe has written a new holiday song and Monica and Ross have promised to bust out their award-winning moves.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Growler USA - Wynwood, 337 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rose Gold Underground Art Basel Experience

From the event description:

Get ready for "Rose Gold" for Art Basel 2019. Score tickets while you can to this mini-festival featuring live performances, pop up shops, visual art installations and creative vibes. It's a collaboration of Soul Era Records, DJ/Event Curator BreeDaddy and our sponsored location Esquina De Abuela.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Dec. 5 2 a.m.

Where: Esquina de Abuela, 2705 N.W. 22nd Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

