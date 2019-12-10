Here's what to do in Miami this weekend

Looking for something to do this week? From a holiday house party to a full moon drum circle, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

A4L's Holiday House Party

From the event description:

Join Arts for Learning/Miami (A4L) staff, Teaching Artists, board members, partners and friends as we come together to celebrate the end of another successful year giving children and youth across South Florida the chance to create. We'll have drinks, light bites, music and lots of like-minded arts-education enthusiasts gathered in our black box theater.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 N.W. 26th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Last Full Moon of the Decade with Cuban African Drum Circle

From the event description:

The ultimate full moon drumming party in the Miami MIMO District. Folklore African Cuban drummers will lead the party putting everyone to dance. There will be lots of food and drinks.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 a.m.

Where: The Unwind Room, 860 N.E. 79th St., Suite A

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Caribbean City

From the event description:

Looking for Caribbean vibes, drinks and great music? Musical vibes provided by DJ Fergie, Iron Heart Sound and Blink Da Link.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 a.m.

Where: R House Wynwood, 2727 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free (Free Before Midnight); $10 (Early Bird Special)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Groupchat Stand-Up Comedy Showcase

From the event description:

Why stay home watching Netflix, when amazing stand-up comedy is happening right here? GROUPCHAT is Villain Theater's stand-up comedy showcase featuring Florida's best stand-up comedians of all genders, races and backgrounds. Enjoy great drinks, great laughs and an unforgettable night out

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Villain Theater, 5865 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tribute to MANÁ

From the event description:

Experience the sounds of the legendary Latin Rock band in an intimate setting at Barter Wynwood.



When: Friday, Dec. 13, 11 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free; $20 (Premium Access with Drink)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.